2017 Highlight Zone Preview: East Noble Knights

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Andrew McCormick has his goals set high. And as the undisputed leader of East Noble it won’t be hard for everyone else to fall in line.

The Indiana State commit was thrust into the starting role at quarterback as a sophomore and has grown into a leader and a force on the field.

The Knights are coming off a respectable 8-3 record but they want more. Each of the past two seasons they’ve been knocked out of sectionals by Northwood – including in the sectional final last November. Add to the fact that East Noble hasn’t tasted regionals since 2003 and it’s no surprise that they are motivated coming into this year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Knights man in the middle is Kenny Cook. The linebacker and leader of the unit will need to make some plays after losing several piece on the defensive line.

East Noble opens the season against Plymouth on the road at 7:30 P.M.