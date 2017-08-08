2 shot in northern Indiana in murder and suicide

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Police are saying the shooting deaths of two people in a northern Indiana home was a murder and suicide.

The Logansport Police Department says officers responded Sunday and found 24-year-old Brooke Day and 41-year-old David Rush dead of gunshot wounds. Police say Day lived at the home where the shooting took place and Rush was a Logansport resident who lived elsewhere. The pair had been in a relationship.

In a statement late Monday, police say they believe Rush went to Day’s home Saturday, with the evidence indicating he forced his way into the house as Day and a toddler slept inside. He went to the bedroom and shot the woman to death, then turned the gun on himself. The toddler was not injured.

