Urban League President/CEO Jonathan Ray steps down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After more than 30 years of serving Fort Wayne, a community leader is saying goodbye. Urban League President and CEO Jonathan Ray is leaving the organization.

He’s accepted a job in Pittsburgh as Deputy Director of the Propel Schools Foundation after more than 30 years of social work in Fort Wayne. Ray said he’ll not only miss the city, but he’s also happy to see the legacy left behind grow.

I’ve been able to have the good fortune of delivering on programs that gave people who didn’t have a lot of hope that life would work out for them, Ray said. “That’s what I value most, not necessarily a culture change but a change from the individual that benefits from the service.”

Paula McGee will serve as the interim CEO while the organization searches for a new President/CEO.