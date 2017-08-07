Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Fort Wayne.

Robert Runyen is a 78-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 275 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m. in Fort Wayne, and is believed to be in danger.

Runyen was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black slacks and white tennis shoes. Police said he may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre, with Illinois plate 203711.

If you have any information on Robert Runyen, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department 260-427-2213 or 911.