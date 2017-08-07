Report: Officer pulls over apparent drunk driver, finds bags of weed

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WANE) An Ohio driver was arrested Friday after police pulled him over on suspicion of drunken driving and reportedly found bags of marijuana in the vehicle.

On Friday, Rockford Police received a call about an erratic drive who was headed northbound on S.R. 118. A patrolman pulled the vehicle over in Rockford, according to a report.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the report said he smelled alcohol on the driver, then caught a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The report said the officer then noticed several bags of green leafy substance at the feet of the driver.

Police arrested Richard J. Daisy, 58, of Sidney, Ohio, on a charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. Police said the vehicle was towed and will be searched.