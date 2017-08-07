Police hoping to ID Kroger theft suspect

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in recent thefts from a local Kroger store.

The man is 5-feet-9 or 5-feet-10, and roughly 200 pounds, with a mark or tattoo on the left side of his neckline or collar area, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

The sheriff’s department released no information about the thefts, including which Kroger was struck and when.

Anyone with suspect information is asked to contact Detective Adam Griffith at (260) 449-7443.