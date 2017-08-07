Governor condemns Minnesota mosque bombing

Mohamed Omar, left, the executive director of the Dar Al Farooq Center Islamic Center leads afternoon prayers outside the police tape surrounding the center Saturday Aug. 5, 2017 in Bloomington, Minn. Bloomington Police and federal authorities are investigating an early morning explosion at Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

 

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has condemned the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque as “so wretched” and “not Minnesota.”

Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Sunday morning, a day after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at the mosque.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Dayton and Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building.

No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blast.

The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

