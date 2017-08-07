Former sex offender arrested for having sex with child

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A formerly convicted sex offender was arrested Monday on allegations he had a sexual relationship with a child.

Jerry L. Fisher, 49, of Rockford, Ohio, was arrested early Monday on a felony charge of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor after the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip Saturday that Fisher had been having sex with a child under 16.

According to sheriff’s investigators, Fisher had sex with the child “on multiple occasions.” It’s not clear when or how old the victim was at the time.

Fisher was previously a sexually oriented offender and had been required to register his address with the sheriff’s office for 10 years. That requirement expired in 2015, the department said.