Driver suffers broken arm after rolling Jeep at least 5 times

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn woman suffered a fractured arm after losing control and crashing the Jeep she was driving Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan N. Cubio, 18, was westbound on State Road 8 just west of the intersection with CR 61 when she failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the north side of the road.

She then overcorrected to the left and drove off the south side of the road and while attempting to gain control a third time, the 2004 Jeep Liberty rolled at least five times.

The Jeep came to rest on its top in the middle of State Road 8 facing east and some people stopped to help Cubio get out of the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police reported Cubio was wearing a seat belt.

Butler police, DeKalb EMS and Butler Fire Rescue also assisted at the scene.