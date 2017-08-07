Driver seriously hurt after crashing car in pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A police pursuit ended with a serious injury crash early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident started shortly before 1:00 a.m. after an officer attempted to pull a speeding car over at the intersection of Lafayette Street and E. Brackenridge St. downtown.

The driver fled, traveling north on Lafayette and east on Jefferson Blvd., before crashing the car about a mile away in the 1200 block of Maumee Ave., near the Indiana Tech campus.

Police at the crash scene told NewsChannel 15 the driver crashed the car as a result of high speed. Skid marks could be seen about a block west of the crash.

The car struck a fire hydrant and demolished an electric sign belonging to Indiana Tech before coming to a stop.

Officers on scene helped the driver before medics arrived. He was taken from the scene critically hurt but was upgraded to serious condition at a hospital.

Maumee Ave. was closed to traffic as the Crash Investigation Team worked the scene.

The incident is under investigation.