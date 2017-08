FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While nearly the entire field faded, Nick Bienz held strong.

The Heritage High School graduate and current member of the IUPUI golf team walked up No. 18 with a four stroke lead. He tapped in for a conservative bogey and a tournament score of five over par for the title.

There was a three-way tie for second place with Luke Miller, Daniel Wert and Matt Zedrick.