2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Huntington North Vikings

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North may not return a tremendous amount of experience in 2017, but a starting quarterback and standout running back are good places to start for a program that went 2-8 last fall.

Senior Austin Spahr will be back for his second season at quarterback for the Vikings, while running back Mason Landrum tallied 719 yards and 6 touchdowns last fall as a junior. However running back Trevor West (Indiana Wesleyan), receiver Garrett Heaston (Indiana Wesleyan), and lineman Scott Foust (Bluffton) all graduated, leaving big holes.

On the offensive line, the Vikings are fairly set with senior Brett Johnson and junior Damon Kaylor set to lead, while Christian Graft returns at center. Colton Hasty will also provide experience in the trenches.

Defensively, defensive back Matt Guhl (Indiana Wesleyan) will be missed, as will linebackers Cody Barton and Patrick Miller. Junior linebacker Brock Eltzroth, defensive lineman Jack Curless, and defensive back Kaleb McVoy will all be expected to help lead.

Rick Burnau enters his fourth season guiding his alma mater as Huntington North opens the season August 18 at home against Marion.