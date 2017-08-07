2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Columbia City Eagles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Good news, bad news in Eagle country. Bad news is Columbia City took its lumps last season, finishing 3-7 overall. The good news is that many players off last year’s team return with valuable Friday night experience under their belt.

Eight seniors are expected to start on defense, where almost every position has a returning starter. Senior linebacker Bronson Ball returns after missing his junior season – he racked up 104 tackles and 6 fumble recoveries as a sophomore – while the secondary is stacked with seniors including Austin Bolt, Noah Judd, and Ethan Christen.

Offensively, the Eagles will have to fill a number of skill positions thanks to graduation. Quarterback Brock Snouffer is gone, while receiver Dyson Redden (Indiana Wesleyan) and running back Khale Rider graduated as well.

Junior Jacob Bolt and sophomore Max Bedwell will battle for the starting quarterback job, while Christen (19 receptions for 321 yards and 4 TDs) and Judd (9/265/4) along with Michael Sievers (17/200/1) will be looking for bigger roles in 2017.

Brett Fox enters his fourth season as the head coach at Columbia City when the Eagles travel to Warsaw for their opener on August 18.