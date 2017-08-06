Zunica, Tatis Jr. lead Fort Wayne to 4-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Ronald Bolanos tossed a two-hit complete game and Fernando Tatis homered and had two hits, driving in two, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Great Lakes Loons 4-3 on Sunday.

Great Lakes had a runner on second in the bottom of the sixth, but Cody Thomas flew out to end the game.

Bolanos (4-2) allowed three runs while striking out three and walking five to pick up the win.

Great Lakes tied the game 3-3 in the third after Saige Jenco scored on a balk and Jeren Kendall scored on a groundout.

The TinCaps took the lead in the fifth inning when Tatis hit a solo home run.

Chris Mathewson (3-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits while striking out nine in the Midwest League game.

