Woman shot in leg in apartment complex incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Point West Drive, in West Wind Apartments, just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday after a woman ran out of an apartment yelling that she had been shot.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the first responding officers found several people around the apartment building where the incident took place. Initial reports to officers suggested someone knocked on the door and began firing at people inside when it was opened.

Officers were not immediately sure who pulled the trigger or if there may have been additional victims.

The incident is under investigation.