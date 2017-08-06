Woman hurt when gun fires at Indiana officer’s funeral

Related Coverage Slain Indiana officer hailed as hero at funeral

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indianapolis police spokesman says a woman suffered a leg wound when a gun fired near the end of an officer’s funeral at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

City police Sgt. Kendale Adams says authorities believe the gunfire on Saturday was an accidental discharge.

He says the woman is a Marion County Sheriff’s Department employee and suffered a graze wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was hurt as hundreds of police officers were at the downtown Indianapolis arena for the funeral of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan. Authorities say Allan was fatally shot July 27 by a driver he trying to help after a car crash suddenly became agitated and opened fire.