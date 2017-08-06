Dual-county response needed in house fire fight

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Crews from both Whitley County and Allen County responded to a large house fire near Dunfee late Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Donatello Drive, near W. County Line Road around 11:30 p.m.

The house was engulfed in flames. A large portion of the home’s roof collapsed during the fight.

A large response from several departments was needed because firefighters did not find hydrants in the addition.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY WITH A CREW ON SCENE. THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.