Water, gas leak closes down portion of Covington Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday, utility workers responded to a water main break on Convington Road near Grassy Creek Run. The initial call was regarding the 12 inch water line. A man working the break told NewsChannel 15 it was also a gas break.

A portion along Covington next to the Emerald Lake neighborhood is closed. It’s expected to take anywhere from 3 to 5 hours to pick up. NewsChannel 15 was not told how many people living in the area could be affected or what caused the breaks. We will update the story as more information comes in.