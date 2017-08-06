Stolen vehicle leads to police pursuit, crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A stolen vehicle incident turned into a police pursuit and ended with a crash Saturday night.

New Haven police responded to a stolen vehicle at a the Speedway gas station in the 100 block of Lincoln Hwy E. around 9:00 p.m.

According to a release from the New Haven Police Department, the vehicle thieves pulled up to the gas station in a stolen 2007 Chevy Impala. Someone from the Impala then took a 2007 Toyota Avalon.

Police spotted the Impala near the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Ave. in Fort Wayne. The driver, 18-year-old Jamal Johnson, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit before crashing into a vehicle and house in the 1300 block of Reed Road.

The driver fled but was found with the assistance of a K9 officer.

The Avalon was not found by police.

Johnson was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors including Resisting Law Enforcement, Auto Theft, Criminal Recklessness and others.