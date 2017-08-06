Purdue planning $35 million hospital for treating horses

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University is working on plans for a $35 million hospital where horses would be treated.

The proposed project for the West Lafayette campus will include space for large-animal surgery; radiology, examination and diagnostic equipment; a reproductive systems ward; and an intensive care unit.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved $30 million toward the project and the College of Veterinary Medicine is expected to seek $5 million in private donations. Construction is scheduled to start in September 2018 and finish in 2020.

Veterinary dean Willie Reed says horses are now treated at the same hospital as other large animals but should be separated to reduce the transmission of diseases.

The equine hospital will be the first of three new veterinary facilities planned in the coming years.

