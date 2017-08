FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after the bike left the road and crashed in an intersection.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Wilt St.

According to police dispatch, the motorcyclist was taken from the scene in serious condition.

It appeared the motorcycle left the street and hit a small tree along the sidewalk. A small trail of debris led from the tree trunk to where the motorcycle came to a stop.