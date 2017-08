FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The future of Fort Wayne football is bright.

The AWP Middle School 7-v-7 team went undefeated and earned the gold medal in the Jr. Olympics in Detroit last week. They are led by players from area schools like Bishop Luers and Carroll High School.

The team continues to strive to reach their potential and Director of AWP Football – who was in the role of head coach for the tournament – knows these accomplishments can push the athletes to continue to be better.