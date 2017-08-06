Local blog helps parents save on back to school shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Back to school spending is expected to reach a record high this year, with figures topping 80 billion dollars. But that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to get your kids ready. Online shopping, in combination with coupons and sales, can save you money.

Rhonda Brown, the owner and operator of the website Kiddies Corner Deals joined First News Sunday for some tips.

According to Brown, most cashback sites will give a fraction of this commission back to you, but TopCashback is the ONLY site that returns 100% of the commission back to shoppers as a cashback rebate. That’s why it claims to be the highest paying cashback site in the U.S.

She said the process is simple. Sign up and log into your TopCashback account, search for a retailer and hit ‘Get Cashback Now.’ The site will automatically redirect you to make your purchase at the retailer’s website. Behind the scenes, TopCashback will be able to see how much you’ve spent and award your cashback account with the appropriate rebate.

Brown said the most popular items this year are Crayola Twistables Mini Crayons, Elmer’s Washable School Glue Sticks, BIC Mechanical Pencil with Metallic Barrels, Spiral Bound Notebook, Shopkins 5-pc. Backpack, Kids 6-pc. Galaxy Backpack and Accessories, plus Remodeez Natural Odor Removers.

She suggested considering prepping for your shopping experience by creating a budget and taking inventory of what you already have. Set a limit and shop for the essentials. Unless you have a teenager and it is necessary to have them pick out what items they need, leave the kiddos at home to prevent overspending.

Brown also suggested shopping around, looking at local flyers for sales and not forgetting the clearance section.

