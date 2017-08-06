Kendallville police investigate three auto thefts

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Police Department said three vehicles were stolen early Sunday morning because owners left their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside.

Police said the vehicles were taken from the 500 block of North State Street, 700 block of Richmond Street, and 600 block of East Wayne Street.

One of the these vehicles has since been recovered.

Police said several other vehicles were left unlocked and persons reported items stolen.

The police department said citizens need to lock their vehicles and not leave keys in a vehicle.

Information about possible suspects in the vehicle thefts or whether all the incidents were related was not made available.