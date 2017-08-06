Fort Wayne Trails creates 100 Mile Campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne trails is celebrating an impressive milestone. In just a few months, the 100th mile of public trail will be installed in the Allen County trail network.

The trails allow people to get out, exercise and get to know their community better. The organization responsible for working to make those trails possible is Fort Wayne Trails Incorporated.

Angie Quinn, the community engagement manager for Fort Wayne Trails joined First News Sunday to talk more about all that’s going on within the trails system.

In just a few months the 100th mile of public, multi-use trail will be installed in the Fort Wayne and Allen County, Indiana trail network.

According to Quinn, this is an extraordinary accomplishment by the City of Fort Wayne, Allen County, New Haven and all communities in the county with the assistance of many grassroots volunteers and donors.

Fort Wayne Trails has created the 100 Mile Campaign as an opportunity for everyone to participate as trail construction continues and the trail network expands to connect even more of us. The campaign is sponsored by PNC Bank with a goal to raise $100,000 by end of 2017. The campaign kicks off on Monday, August 7th.

Those who donate $100 or more will be permanently recognized on a new display that will be installed at the Towpath Trailhead, located on Engle Road. Anyone giving $500 or more will have top-of-sign recognition with larger and bolded font. All donors (of any amount) will also be listed on the Fort Wayne Trails website. Those not wishing to be recognized should mark the donation as anonymous.

There are several trail construction projects being completed this summer and it is not yet known where exactly Mile 100 will be. A ribbon-cutting event and special activity in partnership with municipal partners will take place in October or November, with location and exact date as yet undetermined.

Possible locations of Mile 100 include:

Bluffton Road Trail-the first section of the Poka-Bache Connector to go south from the Rivergreenway system, being completed by the City of Fort Wayne

Pufferbelly Trail-the State Boulevard to Fernhill Drive and the Children’s Zoo section, being completed by the City of Fort Wayne, with help from Fort Wayne Trails.

Hanna Street Trail -a new section from US 27 south to Burns Boulevard being built by the City of Fort Wayne begins to fill in the gap from Tillman Park to the existing Hanna Street Trail that ends near Pontiac Street.

Gump Road Trail-an important segment connecting Huntertown to the developing Pufferbelly Trail, being completed by Allen County and Huntertown.

Kent Castleman, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Trails, is excited about the 100 Mile Campaign. “This milestone celebrates a great grassroots citizen movement coupled with the support of our government leaders. Without all of their vision and support, the system would not be where it is today. The 100th mile of public, paved, trail is a giant accomplishment for connectivity in our community. In an age where more and more people walk and ride bikes for transportation and health, our network of trails are emblematic of the quality of life of our residents. The 100 Mile Campaign provides an opportunity for everyone in our community to help continue that momentum as we continue to plan and develop new trails throughout Allen County.”

To give to the campaign online, please visit http://www.fwtrails.org, or donations can be sent directly to Fort Wayne Trails at 300 E. Main St. Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Donations may also be given in monthly installments through the Trail Blazer recurring donor program.

For more information contact Fort Wayne Trails at 260-969-0079 or info@fwtrails.org.