Fujiyama evacuated after fuse blows, fire crews respond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People eating at Fujiyama had to evacuate the restaurant after fire crews received reports of a possible fire Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant on Coliseum Blvd. around noon. Officials say people called 911 after noticing a hot and burning smell.

The business was evacuated as a precaution.

After checking the building, fire crews discovered a fuse had gone out and got hot, creating a burning smell.

Firefighters also checked out Party City next door because the business’s lights were flickering, but that building was not evacuated.

Fire officials called the board of health to evaluate the situation.

No one was hurt.