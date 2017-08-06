Bienz takes lead after second round of FWGA City Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nick Bienz broke through the traffic at the top.

The Heritage High School graduate and current member of the IUPUI golf team shot a second round 70 at the FWGA City Tournament hosted at Sycamore Hills Golf Club to take the lead. He’s even par for the event as he carded a 74 on the opening round. Twenty players entered the day within four shots of the lead – now just eight players are within that many strokes.

Patrick Kelley – son of Tom Kelley – matched Bienz for the low round of the day with a 70. He’s a few spots back though as he shot a 78 in the opening round.

Bienz will be joined by Garrett Leeper and Brayden Glaser in the final round on Monday afternoon.