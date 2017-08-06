3,400+ without power in NE Allen Co.

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) – Approximately 3,400 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without electricity in northeast Allen County.

I&M Spokesman Tracy Warner said two substations were tripped. One station is near Harlan and the other near Woodburn.

Warner said crews are en route to the affected areas to diagnose the problem. A restoration time has not been made concrete but an early estimate pegged a time around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Warner said it’s not clear yet what caused the outage at the substations.

The outage affects almost all of northeast Indiana, including Harlan, Woodburn, Grabill, and Spencerville.