United Way’s Day of Caring aims to clean up the community and create unity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – United Way’s Day of Caring is just around the corner, Saturday, August 23rd. For more information on United Way of Allen County, CEO David Nicole visited First News Saturday.

Here are some important dates to remember:

June 16: Project Submission Deadline

June 30: Team Submission Deadline

July 19: Team Leader Training

8:30-9:30 a.m. or 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Main Branch of the Allen County Public Library

Meeting Room A

July 26: Project Selection

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Main Branch of the Allen County Public Library

Meeting Room A

August 23:

Kick-Off Breakfast

7:30- 9:30 a.m.

Headwaters Park East Pavilion

