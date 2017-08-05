The Green Thumb: Mark’s park

Sometimes, when it comes to landscaping and gardening, we can find ourselves in a rut. Much as a writer or artist needs to experience and see new things to pique their interest and inspiration, so too do gardeners.

Many people would describe their garden with the words “oasis” or “retreat.” One such person is Mark Rupp. He’s a lifelong Fort Wayne resident and has transformed his New Glenwood Park backyard into a unique environment, filled with a putting green, firepit, waterfall, and sculptures, and numerous annuals and perennials. Watch the video above to see more.

The Green Thumb airs on First News Weekends. Tune in for more tips!