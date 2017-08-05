Sycamore Hills provides tough test for first round of FWGA City Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nobody has yet to break par at the first round of the FWGA City Tournament at Sycamore Hills Golf Course.

Bishop Dwenger graduate and current member of the Butler golf team, Pat Allgeier started hot but a couple wayward tee shots on back nine neutralized his day. He was -4 at one point on his round but finished with a 73.

Co-owner of Sycamore Hills – a club that recently hosted Web.com tour events in recent years – Marty Rifkin struggled to start his morning but held it together to represent his home course well. He shoots a 78.