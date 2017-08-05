Noble County police search for stolen Virgin Mary statue

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) According to a post on the Noble County Sheriff Department Facebook page, police are looking for a stolen Virgin Mother Mary statue.

The 4-foot tall statue was apparently taken some time between 2:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. Thursday from Our Lady Mother of Mary Center on E. Northport Rd. in Rome City.

The post describes the statue as being made from composite materials with detailed painting. It was donated to the Center in March and is worth $550.00.

Anyone with information on the location of the statue are asked to leave a message at 303-4990 or call Rome City police at 854-3113 or the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 636-2182.

A $100 reward is being offered in the search for the statue.