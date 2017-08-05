Meijer offering home delivery for back to school supplies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back to School time signifies the end of summer and for parents it can mean shelling out a lot of money for the essential, and sometimes non-essential, supplies kids need. Scott Hoffman from Meijer joined First News to talk about deals and the ways Meijer is working to make back to school easier on you.

Meijer recently started delivering groceries straight to your door in as little as an hour. The company is teaming up with Shipt to offer the home delivery service. Just pick out what you want on the Shipt app, pay for it and then someone else does all the work. Meijer says it’s another way to help you save time.

They’re now offering the same option for school supplies. You can try it out at one of the three Meijer locations in Fort Wayne.