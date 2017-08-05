FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s one of the fastest-growing trends in the Fort Wayne food industry: food trucks! NewsChannel 15 is taking you inside those mobile kitchens with our segment called “Cookin’ on Wheels.”

Fork & Fiddle is a gourmet food truck and custom caterer based out of Auburn, IN. Their menu reflects Low Country influences and often includes shrimp, crab, and Korean barbecue, among others. Fork & Fiddle is operated by Ryan C. Smith, Chef and Owner. Smith is a former Air Force chef and East Noble High School graduate. He started Fort & Fiddle in Auburn six years ago as a catering service. The truck can be seen at events in Fort Wayne and throughout northeast Indiana.

You can see Fork & Fiddle’s culinary creations and learn more about them in the video above.