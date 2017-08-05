Child hit by SUV at Pokagon State Park Campground

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A child was flown to a hospital Friday after he was hit by a car.

It happened at the Pokagon State Park Campground in Angola around 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Police say Ayden Weiss, 11, Van Wert stepped out into the campground roadway and was hit by a Dodge Durango.

According to police, Brian Kawczynski, 37, Demott was driving the Durango.

Weiss was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which are unknown.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident is under investigation.