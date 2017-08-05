Bishop Luers kicker uses football season to raise money for kids with cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Each kick will mean a little more cost a little more for Bishop Luers kicker Peyton Howe this season. The senior is dedicating his football season to helping kids with cancer.

As the varsity kicker, Howe will accept donations and pledges for each extra point and field goal he makes during the 2017 season to benefit childhood cancer research. Howe is participating in the Kick-It Champions program with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. He hopes to raise $2,500.

Bishop Leurs’ first game is on Friday, August 18.