Antwerp woman killed in crash near Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WANE) – An Antwerp woman was killed in a two vehicle crash near Wapakoneta Saturday, according to our sister station WDTN in Dayton.

The crash was reported near U.S. 33 and I-75 around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Bethany Reinhart was north on I-75 when she exited the interstate. Investigators said she didn’t stop at the end of the ramp and turned onto U.S. 33.

A tractor-trailer driven by Charles Ball, 70, Columbus, collided with Reinhart’s vehicle.

Reinhart was pronounced dead.

Ball had minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators said both Reinhart and Ball were wearing seat belts and drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.