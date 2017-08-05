AMBER ALERT: Police looking for four children statewide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) A statewide Amber Alert was declared late Monday night as the West Lafayette Police Department is investigates the abduction of four children from the city.

Police are looking for 8-year-old Anthony Ballard Jr., 7-year-old Azzura Ballard, 3-year-old Akira Ballard and 1-year-old Ahleiryah Ballard.

According to a release from the Indiana State Police, the children were last seen Thursday in West Lafayette and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The West Lafayette police said they believe the children were likely abducted by their mother, 27-year-old Victoria Dominique Whorton.

Police did not have a description of a suspect vehicle at the time of the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the West Lafayette Police Department at 1-888-582-6237.