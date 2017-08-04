Tip in double-slaying case leads to arrest for 2007 homicide

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a tip in the investigation into the slayings of two northern Indiana girls led to an arrest in a decade-old homicide case.

The Cass County prosecutor’s office filed a murder charge Thursday against 39-year-old Kevin Sellers of Logansport in the 2007 shooting death of his uncle, 50-year-old David Sellers. No charges were brought at the time.

Prosecutors say he was questioned Wednesday about the girls’ killings and, when told about evidence in David Sellers’ death, said: “I surrender” and discussed his uncle’s death.

Court records didn’t list a defense lawyer.

Authorities are still investigating the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. They vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day. Sellers isn’t charged in that case.

