STOP Suicide to share insight into social media and suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are a lot of discussions and questions surrounding social media and suicide after Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Carter encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas.

STOP Suicide Northeast Indiana is an alliance of stakeholders who seek to raise awareness and take action to stop suicide. NewsChannel 15’s Sara Schaefer will talk with a director there Friday about how prevention teams work to keep up with all the technology used in every day life. What’s a red flag in a situation like this? How can someone help if they see something online or receive an alarming text message?

Plus, there are some laws touching the surface of this topic. Sara will get more information on what those are and if lawmakers think more needs to be done.

Carter was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz gave Carter a 2½-year jail sentence but said she had to serve only 15 months of that. He also sentenced her to five years of probation.