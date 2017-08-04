Police looking for missing southern Indiana woman

MADISON, Ind. (WANE) Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman who’s been missing since last Saturday.

Brittany Hormann was last seen in Madison on July 29, 2017. She’s from Hanover but has ties to Jennings, Scott, and Bartholomew Counties.

Hormann is a white female with shoulder-length brown hair. She is 5’5” and weighs 110 lbs.

Family members say she’s in daily contact with them and are concerned that since they haven’t heard from her, she could be in danger.

Anyone with information concerning Brittany Hormann’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg at 1-800-872-6743 or outside of Indiana at 812-246-5424.