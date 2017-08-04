Police: Driver loses control on I-69 after hitting high water

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman was injured early Thursday evening after she crashed her car in DeKalb County as heavy rains moved through the area.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Dixia Hernandez-Prieto, 47, of Fort Wayne was driving southbound on I-69 in a Ford Taurus near the 334 mile marker near Waterloo when she hit high water and lost control.

The Taurus went off the road on the west side into a ditch after hitting a road sign and rolled over.

Hernandez-Prieto was taken by DeKalb EMS to a hospital for treatment of neck pain.