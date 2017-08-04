Manhunt underway for “very dangerous” escaped inmate in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to the Paulding County Jail from a mental facility in Toledo at around noon Friday.

Brandon Powell, 32, is considered very dangerous and took off from an area near the intersection of Roads 133 and 176 according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers.

An active manhunt is underway and anyone seeing Powell should not approach him and instead should call 911 immediately. Powell was last known to be wearing light colored clothing. He has dark hair and a stubbled beard.

Paulding County residents are asked to refrain from calling 911 for anything but emergencies while the manhunt is underway. Several roads have been closed by police.