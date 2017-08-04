Man barricaded himself inside a home after fleeing from police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who had an active warrant against him locked himself inside a home after police tried to pull him over Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Warsaw Street around 3 p.m. after 22-year-old Elijah Swopshire fled from police and later barricaded himself inside the home.

Three others were inside the home when he walked in but they were able to get out immediately. Police made several attempts to get Swopshire to exit the home but were unsuccessful. Officers then threw a chemical agent into the home.

After several minutes the suspect left the home and ran from officers for a short distance before being taken into custody. Swopshire was taken to a local hospital but later released and taken to the Allen County Jail.

He faces resisting arrest charges along with his active warrant. This incident was handled by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.