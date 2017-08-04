Jury awards $375K to woman alleging officer assaulted her

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. District Court jury has awarded $375,000 to a Lake County woman who accused a police officer of sexually assaulting her.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports jurors in Hammond returned the verdict Wednesday for the Lowell woman and against Lake County police Officer Samuel Orlich Jr.

The woman alleged Orlich was investigating a domestic dispute in September 2013 when he drove her from her husband’s home to her home, threw her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her

Orlich claimed the woman initiated the encounter.

A grand jury indicted Orlich for official misconduct. Prosecutors later dismissed the charge under an agreement in which Orlich received treatment for impulse control.

Orlich’s attorney, Daniel Zlatic, said Thursday they were disappointed with the verdict and considering their options for an appeal.

