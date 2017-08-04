FWPD: Man in wheelchair found shot to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for suspects in what is likely the city’s latest homicide.

Around 1a.m. Friday, officers and paramedics were dispatched to East Central Towers and Gardens, 915 E. Washington Blvd., for an unknown problem.

911 dispatchers received information about a man slumped over in a wheelchair outside the front entrance.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, according to FWFD Spokesman Officer Mark Beiker.

Beiker said it appears the man was shot multiple times.

Police talked with potential witnesses but have not provided any possible suspect information.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not need released.

Investorgots hope surveillance cameras at the apartment building will provide clues about what might have happened.

The incident is under investigation.

