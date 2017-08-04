Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun events going on around town. The best part about them? They’re free!

Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series

Featuring music of Big Caddy Daddy

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne

Today

6:30pm-8:30pm

Free and open to the public

40th Annual Ventures in Creativity Exhibition

University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts

Exhibit showcases art of local and regional artists in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, pastel, graphite and more.

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 1pm-5pm

Free admission

Rock the Plaza 2017

Free concert featuring the music of Grateful Groove and John Minton

900 Library Plaza

Saturday, August 5

6pm

Jefferson Pointe Car Show

4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Located between Eddie Merlot’s and McAlister’s Deli

Saturday, August 5

Noon-2pm

$10 car entry fee

Food and beverages by Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Free admission

Little Explorers Science Series: Stars

Lawton Park

1900 N. Clinton Street Fort Wayne

Saturday, August 5

10am-10:30am

Rain location: Downtown Allen County Public Library

No reservations required.

Free and open to the public