Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun events going on around town. The best part about them? They’re free!
Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series
Featuring music of Big Caddy Daddy
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne
Today
6:30pm-8:30pm
Free and open to the public
40th Annual Ventures in Creativity Exhibition
University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts
Exhibit showcases art of local and regional artists in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, pastel, graphite and more.
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 1pm-5pm
Free admission
Rock the Plaza 2017
Free concert featuring the music of Grateful Groove and John Minton
900 Library Plaza
Saturday, August 5
6pm
Jefferson Pointe Car Show
4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Located between Eddie Merlot’s and McAlister’s Deli
Saturday, August 5
Noon-2pm
$10 car entry fee
Food and beverages by Tucanos Brazilian Grill
Free admission
Little Explorers Science Series: Stars
Lawton Park
1900 N. Clinton Street Fort Wayne
Saturday, August 5
10am-10:30am
Rain location: Downtown Allen County Public Library
No reservations required.
Free and open to the public