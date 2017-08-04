Fort4Fitness unveils 2017 race shirts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival takes place place September 30 in downtown Fort Wayne and as in past years, participants will wear shirts designed specifically for the event they’re taking part in.

2017 marks the 10th year for the event which features three shirts. Those who take part in the 4 mile and 10K events will don a charcoal colored short sleeve shirt. A long sleeve royal blue shirt will adorn those tackling the Half Marathon and those taking part in the Marathon will be wearing a gold long sleeve shirt.

The shirts are all made from a poly-cotton blend intended for everyday use.

For those interested in taking part in one of the events, there’s still time to get discounted registration through August 7 at 11:59 pm. Click here for details.