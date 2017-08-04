Former IPFW standout Mo Evans signs professional contract in Hungary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Fort Wayne men’s basketball student-athlete Mo Evans has signed a professional contract in Hungary. He has joined Kaposvári KK which plays in the city of Kaposvár. The team plays in the country’s first division, Nemzeti Bajnoksag I/A.

“First, I want to thank my parents and the organization for granting me the opportunity to play the game I love for a living,” Evans said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity. I understand the expectations will be set extremely high. That is not something I will shy away from. This is only the beginning. I plan to make a plethora of memories in Hungary and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the team.”

Evans graduated in 2017 as the program’s career leader in 3-pointers with 260. He ranked second in assists (463) and third in points (1,487). In 2016-17, he was named to the NABC All-District Second Team and All-Summit League Second Team. He helped the Mastodons to 85 wins and four postseason appearances in his career.