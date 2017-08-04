Flynn details tie to data firm, transition pay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser is detailing previously undisclosed paid speaking engagements, business positions and income from the presidential transition that he left off his public financial disclosure.

A person close to Michael Flynn tells The Associated Press the filing shows Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with the British parent company of data firm Cambridge Analytica, which aided the Trump campaign. The person says Flynn didn’t perform work or accept payment under the agreement. He terminated it after Trump’s election victory.

Flynn reports earning about $28,000 from the transition and more than $5,000 as a consultant to an aborted plan to build nuclear power plants across the Middle East.

The person demanded anonymity to describe the details of the revised filing ahead of its public release.

